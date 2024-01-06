Undisputed Kingdom member to go after Orange Cassidy

A member of the Undisputed Kingdom, the newly introduced stable, has recently shared his intentions to target the AEW International Champion, Orange Cassidy. The fans are looking at every movement of the newly revealed stable, and this revelation is surely going to have them talking.

The Undisputed Kingdom member in question is Roderick Strong, who has been with Adam Cole since the days of The Undisputed Era in WWE NXT.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Roderick Strong shared a picture of Orange Cassidy posing with his AEW International Championship, with a caption that probably makes the former's intentions clear about going after the Freshly Squeezed.

"Target Acquired #UndisputedKingdom," Roderick Strong shared.

Check out a screengrab of Roderick Strong's Instagram story below:

The battle lines for the Undisputed Kingdom are set.

Orange Cassidy is a formidable name in AEW and has earlier defended his International Championship against several other stars on the roster, including Swerve Strickland, Daniel Garcia, Luchasaurus, now known as Killswitch, and Katsuyori Shibata, among others, until he lost to Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, at the All Out 2023 Pay-Per-View.

Orange Cassidy later regained the title at Dynamite: Title Tuesday in 2023 by defeating Rey Fenix. The fans consider Cassidy to be a defending champion, and it remains to be seen when Adam Cole's stable will want the match set up.

Adam Cole of the Undisputed Kingdom said Wardlow will go after the AEW World Championship

After the shocking revelation that Adam Cole was the man behind the Devil's mask at the AEW Worlds End Pay-Per-View, Cole went on to reveal his ideas for the stable in the Jacksonville-based company.

He went on to reveal that Wardlow would go after the AEW World Championship and give it to him once he had won. Currently, Samoa Joe is the AEW World Champion. The Samoan Submission Machine won the belt after defeating MJF in a feud that had the Devil and his henchmen featured as well. It is unclear when Wardlow will have the championship match.

The Undisputed Kingdom's creation and announcement was one of the most hyped storylines in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It was the culmination of the Devil and his masked henchmen's storyline that included the former AEW World Champion MJF losing the title.

Will Adam Cole and his stable be successful in their ambitions? Let us know in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.