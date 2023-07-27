Unexpected heel turn on Dynamite; Darby Allin left stunned by AEW star's actions

A top AEW star turned heel on the opening match of Dynamite leaving Darby Allin in utter shock. The wrestler was AR Fox.

On Tonight's episode of Dynamite, Orange Cassidy defended his International title against AR Fox. The match came to fruition after former TNT Champion Darby Allin made the request.

The Freshly Squeezed One, has had a successful run as the AEW International Champion. In fact, he is currently the longest-reigning champion. Cassidy has defeated top stars like Buddy Matthews, Daniel Garcia, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and many more.

The match was filled with a lot of back-and-forth action. Both stars were determined to pick up the win. After exchanging several blows with each other, Fox looked like he was about to get the win with the 450-Splash. But, Cassidy managed to roll out of the way, and in the end, the 39-year-old star managed to retain his title with a roll-up.

After the match, Cassidy as a sign of sportsmanship gave Fox his cooling glass and also raised his hand. But the ROH star was not happy with the result of the match and attacked Orange Cassidy.

Following the unexpected heel turn, Darby Allin walked out to question AR Fox's actions. The latter constantly apologized to Allin.

This marked the first time AR Fox turned heel on AEW television.

What was your reaction to the heel turn? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here