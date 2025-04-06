Unexpected last-minute development before AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW is all set for Dynasty this weekend. However, some new and interesting developments have taken place before the pay-per-view.

Dynasty will take place from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 6, 2025. This year's PPV has a massive card with 12 matches announced for the main show. One of the most highly anticipated bouts of the night is the World Title match between Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland. Given the massive card, it's no surprise that tickets for the show are starting to sell out.

According to WrestleTix, 7,020 tickets have already been sold out of 7,575. There has been a significant boost in ticket sales over the past few days. Two weeks ago, the number of tickets sold sat at 4,320.

Given the sudden increase in ticket sales, Tony Khan's company is expanding section 208 to accommodate the surge in demand for tickets. As things stand, this year's Dynasty has already surpassed last year's show, which only drew in 6,619 attendees.

Tony Khan announced another match for AEW Dynasty 2025

Recently on Collision, Top Flight faced off against CRU. Although CRU won, they attacked their opponents following the bout, which prompted AR Fox to come out to make the save. Nick Wayne then came out to even the odds.

Following what transpired on the Saturday night show, Tony Khan took to social media to announce a trios match involving all six men.

“Tomorrow! Sunday, April 6 Philadelphia, PA #AEWDynasty Zero Hour @thenickwayne + CRU @IamLioRush @ActionAndretti vs @ARealFoxx + @TopFlight612. After their altercation on #AEWCollision tonight, it will be a trios fight in Philadelphia on the Zero Hour at AEW Dynasty TOMORROW!”

It will be interesting to see who will win this trios match at AEW Dynasty 2025.

