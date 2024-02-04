Unexpected twist in the Cody Rhodes story could lead to him leaving WrestleMania 40 with both world titles, says WWE legend

A WWE legend recently spoke about the shocking change of plans for Cody Rhodes at this past week's Friday Night SmackDown.

The veteran in question is none other than Mark Henry. WrestleMania 40 is one of the most anticipated events of the year. The card of the show has taken a huge shift in the past few weeks with the inclusion of The Rock. The People's Champion will seemingly challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at The Showcase of the Immortals. Many fans believed that Cody Rhodes was set to take on Reigns and finish his story by dethroning The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE veteran Mark Henry proposed an interesting scenario for Cody Rhodes at this year's WrestleMania.

"The first night, you have basically two main events. You have Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins before The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns and The Rock. Roman Reigns wins and Cody Rhodes wins and Cody Rhodes says, 'You know what I said I was gonna take it from you and I'm meant it. Tomorrow night, you and the title for me and my title, all the gold in the main event tomorrow night.' Because that's what they're doing so you might as well put everything on the line and now you have Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes the very next night and the build-up for that would be unreal." [From 15:05 to 16:22]

Listen to the entire podcast here:

Mark Henry further explained how Cody Rhodes is the right guy to leave with all WWE gold at WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently had some praise for Cody Rhodes as he claims that The American Nightmare is the only guy who could pull off wrestling two main-event matches at WrestleMania.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, The World's Strongest Man stated the following:

"So like you can fix it all just in a matter of making the decision to put all the gold on the line. I mean that's what WrestleMania is, It's the ultimate spectacle. Why would you wait till Monday or the next pay-per-view? It feels so cheap. If I'm Cody, I'm not leaving here without being in the main event and without that title."

Henry added:

"Then you have Cody win that title and it would change everything. You would create a megastar that is gonna be on TV every night because Cody can do that, he's an Iron Man. There's not many guys that could get in there and go toe to toe with the best guys every night. If anybody can go have two twenty-five-plus minute matches back to back at WrestleMania, It's Cody." [From 17:24 to 18:37]

According to rumors, Cody Rhodes is set to challenge Seth 'Freakin' Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania; however, the severe backlash from the fans for The Rock taking Rhodes' spot could change the plans. We will have to wait and see if the WWE makes any other changes to their 'Mania plans.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes take on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Busted Open Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE