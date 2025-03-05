Unfortunate announcement on AEW star Harley Cameron

Harley Cameron is one of the rising stars in AEW's women's division. However, an unfortunate announcement was made regarding her.

Cameron has shown significant growth in recent months on AEW TV. The 31-year-old star has excelled in both her promo and in-ring skills. As a result, she earned a TBS Title shot against Mercedes Mone at Grand Slam Australia. Although she did not win the title, Harley demonstrated that she is certainly a contender to take over the mantle from Mercedes one day.

The AEW star was also set to compete at Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's Mayhem show next week. However, the promotion has now provided an update stating that due to unforeseen circumstances, Cameron will not be making the show, and a replacement will be announced soon.

"UPDATE: We're sad to announce that due to unforseen circumstances, @harleycameron_ is not able to make #MLPWrestling MAYHEM Weekend. Stay tuned for the replacement announcement in one hour at 12pm!"

Bully Ray was all praise for Harley Cameron

Harley Cameron has proven to be an entertaining act on AEW TV, similar to WWE's Chelsea Green. She has an incredible sense of comic timing and is versatile, being proficient in music and ventriloquism. This versatility has helped her become one of the most popular stars on the All Elite Wrestling roster. Even wrestling legend Bully Ray appreciated her talent.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that he wanted to interview Mariah May and Harley Cameron. The veteran also added that he considers the latter to be entertaining.

"So Mariah May... I want to talk to you and interview you and I want to chat with you cause I think you have been doing a really really good job. And Harley, she is so damn entertaining. These are the people I care about," Ray said. [From 06:40 to 07:25]

It will be interesting to see if Harley will be able to win the TBS Championship in the future.

