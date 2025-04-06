Unfortunate reason why a thrilling tag team won't reunite in AEW after 8 years (Exclusive)

The AEW tag team division is currently running wide open with competition on the way to the marquee Double or Nothing event. The Hurt Syndicate currently leads the charge, with potential challengers in duos such as The Young Bucks, The Outrunners, Los Titanes del Aire, Murder Machines, and so on. However, one set of former tag team champions likely will not be reuniting in Tony Khan's company.

Mike Bailey debuted in All Elite Wrestling last month after working around the world for almost 20 years. In addition to singles success, Bailey was C4 Tag Team Champion with Kevin Owens, a two-time DDT Pro KO-D Tag Team Champion with Konosuke Takeshita and Mao, DPW World Tag Team Champion with Jake Something, and Strongest-K Tag Team Champion, also with Mao. Speedball and Takeshita have not had a standard two-on-two tag team bout since dropping the KO-D Tag Team Championship on January 9, 2017.

Speedball and The Alpha likely will not team up in AEW any time soon, according to Bailey himself. In his exclusive appearance on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the three-time TNA X-Division Champion was asked who he'd like to team up with to go for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. He sees Takeshita's alliance with The Don Callis Family as an obstacle in the way of their potential reunion but thinks an All Elite reunion of The Moonlight Express would be great.

"So, I have quite a few tag team partners, but right now, I don't have anyone I've teamed with in AEW yet. Konosuke Takeshita and I are former tag team champions in DDT, but, unfortunately, he's with The Don Callis Family, so, I don't think he'll want to re-form our tag team. But, Mao, was my tag team partner when we won the DDT Tag Team Championships twice together, and I think Moonlight Express in AEW would be absolutely fantastic," Mike Bailey said. [From 4:23 to 5:10]

Bailey is currently 3-0 in the AEW. After the debut tournament win over The Beast Mortos, the 34-year-old and Ricochet won the #1 contender's match to set up the Triple Threat with Omega. Speedball secured his third All Elite win by defeating Dralistico on last night's Collision.

AEW Dynasty updated line-up for tonight

All Elite Wrestling will present its second annual Dynasty PPV tonight from Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated lineup:

Pre-show: Max Caster vs. TBA Pre-show: Nick Wayne and CRU vs. AR Fox and Top Flight Men's Owen Cup Quarterfinals: Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight Men's Owen Cup Quarterfinals: Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher Women's Owen Cup Quarterfinals: Mercedes Moné vs. Julia Hart Title vs. Mask: ROH World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Bandido International Championship Three-Way: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet World Trios Championship: The Death Riders (c) vs. Rated FTR World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Learning Tree TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole (No time limit, no outside interference) Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Megan Bayne World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

Dynasty 2025 will begin at 6:30 PM ET with the Zero Hour pre-show, hosted by Jeff Jarrett, Renee Paquette, and RJ City. The main show will then begin at 8 PM ET via PPV.

