Unhappy veteran issues statement after being replaced on AEW commentary: "I keep asking why but get pushed aside"

An unhappy veteran revealed that they had been sidelined from AEW commentary.

Kevin Kelly is a veteran commentator in the wrestling industry. Over the past several years, he has worked for some of the biggest promotions in the business including WWE, ROH, NJPW, and even AEW.

His most recent stint at commentary was for Tony Khan's promotion where he commentated in several matches. However, despite his experience with the headset, he has been replaced on commentary.

Unhappy with his current status, Kevin Kelly recently took to social media to air his grievances about being benched. He spoke about how he was undervalued by AEW after Ian Riccaboni libeled him.

"But the idea of what I bring to the table is lost there because Ian libeled me. So I sit on the bench, valued by my peers, waiting to get my number called."

Expand Tweet

He further stated that he tries to find out the reason he is benched but he keeps getting pushed aside. He also proclaimed that there is no one better than him.

"I keep asking why but get pushed aside. It’s ok because there is no one better than me. Ask the ones that know and they’ll tell you."

Expand Tweet

AEW commentator Kevin Kelly mentioned the reason for his grievance with Ian Riccaboni

During his tweets, Kevin Kelly mentioned the reason he called Ian's comments about him libelous and gave his explanation.

Kevin claimed that Ian allegedly mischaracterized his attempts to raise awareness about child trafficking as a fringe conspiracy theory to hurt his career in the industry.

"When you go out of your way to intentionally mischaracterize my raising awareness of the global horrors of child trafficking to a fringe conspiracy theory that everyone knows is bull***t in order to hurt my career and standing in the industry, that at the very least is libelous"

Check out his tweet here.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how the industry responds to Kevin Kelly's recent statements.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Kelly's statements? Sound off in the comments section.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!