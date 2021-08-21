WATCH: United Center filled with CM Punk chants before AEW Rampage

The United Center in Chicago, CM Punk's hometown, is the venue for what could go down as one of the most historic wrestling shows in modern wrestling history in AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

An hour before AEW Rampage got underway; the crowd filled the arena with loud CM Punk chants. You can watch it in the video below:

AEW never officially advertised CM Punk in any of the previous episodes of Dynamite or the Rampage premiere. Even on their social media, there's been no mention of CM Punk. The mere hype and anticipation built through suggestive tweets from Tony Khan and teases from AEW's roster members have led to this moment.

I’m betting that excitement from the most anticipated announcement in @AEW history at #AEWRampage The First Dance will build up through All Out on PPV. We’ll make new fans + welcome dormant wrestling households worldwide back into the fold; a new era in #AEW begins TONIGHT ON TNT — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 20, 2021

Fair to say, CM Punk absolutely has to show up or AEW will lose a lot of the goodwill and credibility it has built up over the last two years.

Other than CM Punk's potential debut, what else is taking place at AEW Rampage?

AEW Rampage premiered last week in blockbuster fashion as the show opened with Christian Cage defeating Kenny Omega for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

Miro defeated Fuego del Sol to retain the TNT Championship while Britt Baker received a hero's welcome in Pittsburgh as she defeated Red Velvet to retain the AEW Women's Championship.

By comparison, this week's card is slightly subdued. Jade Cargill will look to continue her unbeaten run in AEW against debuter Kiera Hogan.

Jurassic Express will face the Private Party in the semi-finals of the tag team tournament to determine the number one contender for the AEW Tag Team Championship.

The last advertised match is Jon Moxley vs Daniel Garcia. It's clear that AEW is holding out for a big announcement, as they have been advertising all week. CM Punk has been teased through MJF, Darby Allin and Kenny Omega and it should all but confirm the Voice of the Voiceless showing up in Chicago.

