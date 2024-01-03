Unpredictability of controversial finish to AEW Worlds End labelled "compelling" by Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

While many fans did not think that Samoa Joe was going to defeat MJF at AEW Worlds End, the veteran shocked everyone by doing exactly that. The finish was heavily praised by NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter as well.

MJF had been a fighting champion with the world title, defending his title against a myriad of opponents during his 406 days long reign. While Samoa Joe was certainly intimidating, it looked like The Salt of the Earth would pull off another win at AEW Worlds End, especially with Adam Cole at ringside.

However, Samoa Joe made MJF pass out after he locked in the Coquina Clutch, to everyone's surprise. Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter commended the decision.

"(Swerve) Strickland, I think, is really good, but if they are gonna change it now, Samoa Joe was the right guy. The interviews and the storylines going towards his final match with MJF, to me, was very compelling. You didn't know where they were gonna go, and I didn't see this culminating in what happened." [20:02 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

What Samoa Joe plans to do next in AEW is something only time will tell.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.