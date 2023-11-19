Unseen NSFW footage shows 55-year-old AEW star putting a shoe in Toni Storm's trunks

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm used some help to defeat her opponent at Full Gear from a veteran 55-year-old star, as he put a shoe in her trunks to pull a trick.

At the Full Gear PPV, 'Timeless' Toni Storm was set to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World title. It was also named "Hollywood Homecoming" for Storm, as the event took place in Los Angeles, California. Furthermore, Toni was already a multi-time Women's Champion and was eyeing her third title win this time.

During the match, Toni and Shida exchanged some great moves in a back-and-forth encounter. Toward the end, Storm's butler Luther assisted her in pulling a trick on Shida. The 55-year-old AEW star put a shoe in Toni's trunks and handed her another, which she used to trick the referee before nailing Shida with the first shoe.

Moreover, the referee, Aubrey Edwards, was unable to see it as she was distracted by the shoe in Toni's hand. Storm pulled the shoe from her trunks to hit Hikaru Shida and eventually captured the AEW Women's World Championship.

This was the third world title win for Toni Storm in the All Elite promotion, and only time will tell how her title reign progresses with her new gimmick.

