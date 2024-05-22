Unseen photo of WWE Superstars disguised as Mercedes Moné’s (fka Sasha Banks) bodyguards surface online

An old photo featuring several WWE Superstars and Mercedes Moné has found its way to the internet. In the picture, the said talents were disguised as The CEO's bodyguards.

The former Sasha Banks began her WWE career in 2012. Moné started in NXT and after conquering the developmental brand's roster, she flourished on RAW and SmackDown for many years.

All good things come to an end, and Moné also said goodbye to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022. A year and a half later, she is now in AEW and is set to make her in-ring debut on Saturday.

In the early days of her NXT run, The CEO had a group of bodyguards called Sasha Banks' Krew. The guards were none other than LA Knight, Jason Jordan, Mojo Rawley, and Baron Corbin.

An unseen photo of the stars disguised as Mercedes Moné's bodyguards is now making the rounds on social media. Check out the photo below.

While LA Knight and Baron Corbin are among WWE's most popular stars today, Jason Jordan is a producer in the company. Mojo Rawley departed the company in April 2021.

Dave Meltzer feels Mercedes Moné should change her character in AEW

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, veteran pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently commented on Mercedes Moné's character in AEW. He felt that her gimmick was out of place and needed to be changed.

"She [Mercedes Mone] has to adjust the character to the promotion. The way she came out and everything like that, it’s that real weird patterned ring entrance that they do in WWE that absolutely does not fit with this crowd. I don’t think The CEO thing works either. It feels totally out of place in that company," Meltzer said.

The 64-year-old added:

"It’s not like WWE is bad but it is different and nobody else does it. Sometimes when nobody else does it it’s actually a good thing but this is not the case. She’s doing this thing that doesn’t feel right in an AEW environment," Meltzer added.

Mercedes Moné is known as The CEO in AEW. The character is similar to the gimmick she portrayed in WWE.