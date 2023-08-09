"Until we meet again" - Kenny Omega shares a heartbreaking Instagram post

Kenny Omega recently shared a post that tugged at the heartstrings of many fans. This featured one of his closest friends in the business, the Golden Star, Kota Ibushi.

The duo recently teamed up with one another at the Blood and Guts match almost three weeks ago. This was the reunion of the Golden Lovers and was Ibushi's AEW Dynamite debut.

The former AEW World Champion took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message for Kota Ibushi. This showed an image of the two sharing a moment in the ring, a sign of two best friends.

This could be the last time the two get to tag alongside one another in a while, considering how the Japanese star signing with AEW was not made official. His appearance on Dynamite might have been a one-time affair.

"Until we meet again," captioned Kenny Omega.

Kenny Omega and The Elite leaving AEW would have been a disaster, says Dave Meltzer

All four members of The Elite recently re-signed with All Elite Wrestling following the speculations regarding their future. It was no secret that WWE was highly interested in them.

In a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed how it would have been a disaster for AEW if The Elite went to WWE, and Tony Khan recognized that and did all he could to make them stay.

"If all four left at the same time, that would be a disaster. It gave them a lot of leverage on both sides. The thing is, they didn't even play it down to the wire because, at the end, I think Tony recognized what a disaster it would be [if they left] ... They are willing to spend a lot of money right now in keeping talent and I think they are very bullish on the growth of the company in certain ways." (H/T: Wrestling INC).

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager



They basically had made an agreement that it was going to be majority rules. It had gone back and forth, but there was not going to be a split up. WOR: All four guys in The Elite had made a pact that they were going to stick together, whether it would be in WWE or AEW.They basically had made an agreement that it was going to be majority rules. It had gone back and forth, but there was not going to be a split up. pic.twitter.com/KU04zY8Rlq

Kenny Omega and The Elite are currently at the top of AEW after conquering the Blackpool Combat Club a few weeks back. The faction is seemingly aiming to head back to its winning ways.

After announcing their return to tag team action, the Young Bucks are now booked for a match with FTR at All In. As for Kenny Omega and Adam Page, the possibilities are endless.

What do you think is next in store for The Cleaner? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here