Massive update on Adam Cole and Malakai Black's future with AEW amid speculation of WWE returns

AEW president Tony Khan has revealed that two of his top stars, Adam Cole and Malakai Black, are in it for the long haul as they are both under five-year contracts with his company.

With the news of Triple H taking over the creative side of WWE sparked a lot of debate online as to what the future of the company will look like under The Game.

One talking point was the potential of the former WWE Superstars, who achieved great success in NXT while Triple H was in charge, returning now that they don't have to run ideas past Vince McMahon.

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor I'm not saying it's going to happen, but it really seems more likely that the likes of Adam Cole, Andrade, Malakai Black etc could return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge compared to before. They clearly enjoyed working with him. He got their characters. I'm not saying it's going to happen, but it really seems more likely that the likes of Adam Cole, Andrade, Malakai Black etc could return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge compared to before. They clearly enjoyed working with him. He got their characters.

During his interview on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan talked about shifting direction in WWE by stating that former NXT Champions like Malakai Black and Adam Cole aren't going anywhere as they are both signed to lengthy AEW contracts.

"I have five-year contracts with are going to magically switch teams? Good luck with that. Adam Cole is signed until 2027 now. I wouldn't expect to see him going anywhere anytime soon. Malakai Black has almost five years left on his deal. I wouldn't expect him going anywhere anytime soon. Just because these guys had some success under a previous administration somewhere else, they're not magically going to be going anywhere," said Khan. (H/T Fightful).

Cole and Black were two of the most popular stars in NXT during their runs with the company as Triple H wanted to focus more on the in-ring talents of performers than the main WWE roster.

However, it looks as though Tony Khan will be reeping the rewards of having Cole and Black on his roster for at least the next five years.

Malakai Black is currently embroiled in a feud with Sting and Darby Allin

Leaving AEW to go back to WWE right now wouldn't be the smartest thing to do when it comes to Malakai Black in particular, as he has currently got his hands full dealing with Sting and Darby Allin.

After the House of Black's Brody King battered Darby Allin on the July 20th 2022 edition of Dynamite, Sting came to the rescue before being sprayed with the poison mist by Malakai.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Goosebumps.



Malakai Black vs Sting is one of those matches that doesn't need a story. But adding one will make it even better.



I hope we get this at AEW All Out 2022. Goosebumps.Malakai Black vs Sting is one of those matches that doesn't need a story. But adding one will make it even better. I hope we get this at AEW All Out 2022. https://t.co/Xezj0dpjAz

Since then, House of Black have had their eye on Darby Allin outside the ring, with Malakai and Brody attacking Allin at the San Diego Comic-Con where Allin was making an appearance.

How will Sting and Darby retaliate?

