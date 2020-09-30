Update on AEW video game revealed

AEW was formed in January of 2019, and since then, it would be correct to say that they have changed the entire wrestling scene. Posing proper competition to WWE for the first time in nearly two decades, AEW has a hardcore base of fans and a roster full of some of the best wrestlers in the world such as Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, among others.

One of the things that AEW fans have been talking about since the inception of the company is an AEW video game. Kenny Omega talked about it before, and has now provided an update on the situation surrounding the potential video game during an interview with Gamespot.

Kenny Omega provides an update on a future AEW video game

Kenny Omega revealed that an AEW video game was in development. He said that they were not going to reveal more. However, Kenny Omega himself is extremely involved in the production of the game. He revealed that in the production of the game, there were several interesting plans.

"The status of the video game is that it is currently in development. I can't say too much more other than I am working very closely creatively with a team. And every few weeks, they have very exciting new things to show us. And I believe that we're on the right track because I think we have a good team backing us with a lot of very, very good hands that are very capable. And when I can more, I certainly will. And I'm really excited to show the first little bit of footage that we have. So it's a little ways away. We're not going to be competing head to head against WWE Battlegrounds anytime soon. But when the game is ready, and when it will release, I think it has a very good chance of standing alone is probably the best wrestling product as a video game that you could probably find on the market. That's the hope anyway."

