Backstage update on another promotion's titles to be defended in AEW - Reports

AEW tag team champions the Lucha Brothers will be defending both their titles, the AEW Tag Team Championship and the AAA World Tag Team Championship in the US and Mexico, according to reports.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the Mexican tag team will be involved in programs that will feature both titles. The report also mentioned that Tony Khan came up with the idea and AAA gave him permission to go ahead with it. Lastly, it was stated that even AEW stars will be contending for the AAA Tag Team Championship.

The Lucha Brothers won the AEW Tag Team Championship at All Out in September, defeating the Young Bucks in a Match of the Year contender inside a steel cage. This victory marked their first titles in AEW and, considering their stature, it was long overdue.

When it comes to their AAA World Tag Team Championship, they have held the belts for an astounding 845 days. One of the best matches of their reign took place at All Out 2019, when the long-time rivals clashed in a ladder match that saw the Lucha Brothers emerge victorious.

Their last AAA World Tag Team Championship defense took place at AAA Triplemania XXIX when they defeated El Hijo Del Vikingo and Laredo Kid and the team of Taurus and AEW's Brian Cage.

The Lucha Brothers will defend the AEW Tag Team Championship against The Acclaimed on Rampage

In their second title defense since September, the Lucha Brothers will defend their titles against Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed. The match will take place this Friday at AEW Rampage in Philadelphia.

Lucha Brothers' first title defense saw them defeat the Butcher and the Blade on Rampage. As talented as the Acclaimed are, it is too soon for them to carry the gold and even sooner for the current champions to drop the belt.

