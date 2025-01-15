Update on Kenny Omega's first AEW match after Dynamite return last week 

Kenny Omega will be in action on AEW Dynamite this week for the first time in over a year. A special announcement has now been made regarding the upcoming bout.

The God of Pro-Wrestling, as Omega is referred to by his fans often, made his blockbuster return to the squared circle with a win over NJPW up-and-comer Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty 2025, which followed on the heels of his return to All Elite Wrestling on their final PPV of 2024, Worlds End.

Omega arrived at AEW Dynamite last week to reflect on his recovery from life-threatening diverticulitis and proceeded to declare his mission statement as a wrestler moving forward. However, The Cleaner would unfortunately be lured by his villainous former manager Don Callis into an ambush carried out by his "family," until he was rescued from the heel faction's beatdown by his rival, Will Ospreay.

The events that transpired last Wednesday led to All Elite Wrestling announcing a singles match between Kenny Omega and The Don Callis Family's Brian Cage for Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. With just under a day left before the episode airs, Tony Khan recently took to X/Twitter to reveal that the aforementioned bout will open the January 15 show. He announced in addition that the match will enjoy "limited commercial interruption."

"TOMORROW! Wed. 1/15 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @briancagegmsi vs. @KennyOmegamanX Brian Cage vs. Kenny Omega, Kenny Omega’s first AEW match since 2023, will open Maximum Carnage + it will have limited commercial interruption!" wrote Khan.

Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:

It remains to be seen if The Best Bout Machine will be triumphant in his first Dynamite match since November 2023 against The Machine.

Brian Cage's warning to Kenny Omega ahead of AEW Dynamite

Brian Cage will have a tall task ahead of him this week on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, where he is poised to face Kenny Omega in the latter's in-ring comeback on the Wednesday night show. Ahead of his imminent battle with the former AEW World Champion, the 40-year-old powerhouse sent a warning message to his opponent on X/Twitter, peppered with references to The Terminator franchise.

"This Wednesday, a dream match comes to fruition. Judgment day for The Cleaner has arrived. I've been self aware this day would come, and now it's time to set myself up for the future. "The future's not set. There's no fate but what we make for ourselves", and that's exactly what I'm going to do 'That Terminator is out there! It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear.' #aewdyanmite #maximumcarnage #themachine vs. #thebestboutmachine," Cage wrote.

Cage has some momentum on his side as he heads into Dynamite, emerging victorious in a 100,000 Dollar High-Speed Collision Four Way bout on Collision earlier this month.

