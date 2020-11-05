Update on serious injury to Matt Jackson ahead of AEW: Full Gear

AEW: Full Gear was set to feature a dream match between FTR and The Young Bucks. However, it looks like that match might not happen. According to a report by Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks suffered a legitimate injury.

AEW star Matt Jackson suffers serious leg injury

According to the report, Matt Jackson is currently suffering from a partially torn MCL and a thinning ACL. The injury may have occurred during the Falls Count Anywhere Match against The Butcher and The Blade. The match had taken place back in July.

As a result of this, there appears to be a chance that Matt Jackson may not be able to take part in the match against FTR at AEW: Full Gear. It should be noted that it has not been reported that the match has been canceled or altered, but AEW has utilized the injury in a storyline already. Given that despite suffering the injury back in July, Matt Jackson has still been competing, it is possible he may be a part of the match at Full Gear anyway.

AEW has turned the injury into a storyline where The Young Bucks have been attacked by FTR two times. The first time, FTR attacked and injured Matt Jackson's ankle as a part of the storyline by using a chair, with Tully Blanchard helping them.

On the second occasion, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson were attacked on the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, where Matt Jackson was pinned to the ground with the chair around his leg. Before FTR could go through with the attack, The Young Bucks' former teammates in AEW, 'Hangman' Adam Page and Kenny Omega ran out to interfere.

The Elite had broken up in the last few months, and all of them had gone their own way. The reunion on Dynamite appeared to be temporary as Kenny Omega and Hangman Page were openly hostile against each other. Omega and Hangman will face each other at AEW: Full Gear.

The Young Bucks are also still scheduled to face FTR at AEW: Full Gear, however, it remains to be seen if that continues.