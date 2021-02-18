Update on Sting after Powerbomb spot on AEW Dynamite

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone has provided an update on WWE Hall of Famer Sting, following the Powerbomb spot on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Sting took a major bump during a segment with Taz and Brian Cage. Cage hit a Powerbomb on Sting, leaving him semi-conscious in the middle of the ring. On the AEW Dynamite post-show, announcer Tony Schiavone opened up about Sting's bump and revealed that the in-ring veteran is okay.

“As scary as that may be, and I know what you’re getting at, he’s ok. So there you go.” said Tony Schiavone.

When asked about why AEW was allowing Sting to take bumps at his age, here's what Schiavone had to say:

“Because he obviously wants to. And he obviously thinks it's good for business.” said Tony Schiavone.

The street fight at #AEWRevolution is just around the corner. But, @Sting was ready to throw down NOW.

Sting is currently involved in an angle with Team Taz

Sting made his first AEW appearance at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming. The former WCW Champion kicked off a feud with Team Taz, with TNT Champion Darby Allin by his side. The feud is all set to culminate at AEW Revolution 2021, where Sting and Darby Allin will take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight.

Taking into account Sting's age, and the fact that letting him wrestle a full-fledged match would be an incredibly bad idea, fans are speculating that the upcoming match at AEW Revolution could possibly be a cinematic-style bout.