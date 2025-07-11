Updated All In 2025 match card following AEW Collision

AEW is ready for its biggest show, All In, to make its debut in the United States. The show will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 12.

In the build-up to All Elite Wrestling's premier show, the company has scheduled a stacked match card. Top performers like Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Will Ospreay, and more have been announced.

Following the final edition of Collision before the event, three more matches have been added to the PPV. After initially being left off the card, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will get a chance to compete in a tag team match against The Outrunners on the Countdown show to All In 2025.

Another bout that will take place on the pre-show before All In will be an eight-man tag team match. The clash will be "Big Boom!" A.J. and The Conglomeration members, Hologram, Kyle O'Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii with Big Justice and The Rizzler in their corner against The Don Callis Family comprising Hechicero, Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta.

The final match added to the All In Texas card will see the Trios Championships being defended on the main show. The defending champions, The Opps (Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe), will square off against The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Gabe Kidd).

Listed below are the confirmed matches for the All In Texas Countdown and main show:

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (with Stokely) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) "Big Boom!" A.J. and The Conglomeration (Hologram, Kyle O'Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii) (with Big Justice and The Rizzler) vs. Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Lance Archer, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta) "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné - AEW Women's World Championship match Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega - Winner Takes All match to crown the inaugural AEW Unified Champion Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks Adam Cole (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher- TNT Championship match Men's Casino Gauntlet match Women's Casino Gauntlet match The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage and Nick Wayne) - AEW World Tag Team Championship match The Opps (Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe) (c) vs. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) and Gabe Kidd - AEW World Trios Championship match Jon Moxley (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page - AEW World Championship match

With a top-tier line-up announced for the marquee event, All In Texas will go down in history as a significant landmark in All Elite Wrestling.

