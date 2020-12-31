Updated lineups for AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash episodes

The last episode of AEW Dynamite of 2020 will never be forgotten as it was a highly emotional tribute show to Brodie Lee. AEW was originally scheduled to air the Dynamite New Year's Smash Night One episode on December 30th, but the plans were rightfully changed following Brodie Lee's untimely demise.

AEW revealed the New Year's Smash's updated lineups on the special Brodie Lee tribute show of Dynamite.

Night One of AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash will air on January 6th, and it will be headlined by the AEW World Championship match between Kenny Omega, and Rey Fenix.

Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Abadon. Snoop Dogg will also make a special guest appearance on next week's episode.

AEW announced a few other matches for Night One.

Here is the lineup for Night One of AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash:

Kenny Omega (C) vs. Rey Fenix (AEW World Championship Match) Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Adabon (AEW Women's World Championship Match) Cody vs. Matt Sydal The return of Jon Moxley Jake Hager vs. Wardlow Chris Jericho on commentary Snoop Dogg's special guest appearance The Young Bucks & SCU vs. The Acclaimed & TH2

The second night of AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash will air on January 13th, and the episode will also feature a title match.

Darby Allin will defend his AEW TNT Championship against Brian Cage. PAC will take on Eddie Kingston in a singles match. Miro will also be in singles action against Chukie of The Best Friends.

Jurassic Express will have a big tag team match against the former AEW Tag Team Champions, FTR.

Dr. Britt Baker will finally face off against Thunder Rosa on the second episode of New Year's Smash.

AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash Night Two graphic.

Given below is the complete lineup for Night Two of AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash:

Darby Allin (C) vs. Brian Cage (AEW TNT Championship Match) Jurassic Express vs. FTR PAC vs. Eddie Kingston Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa Miro vs. Chuckie T

AEW put together a perfect tribute show to honor Brodie Lee to end a very challenging year. The promotion now looks to kick off 2021 on a great note and the New Year's Smash cards have all the potential to deliver two solid shows.