Updates on the potential AEW arrivals of Jeff Hardy and Johnny Gargano - Reports

There have been many rumors surrounding former WWE stars Jeff Hardy and Johnny Gargano joining AEW in the near future. There have now been developments on both fronts.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the idea of Johnny Gargano appearing in AEW is not one that fans should expect anytime soon.

“Don’t expect him in AEW in the next month or so. I know people were expecting it any week now.” (H/T EWrestlingNews).

Tthe potential to see Hardy in AEW is more promising. Hardy himself has stated that he will be heading to the company once his non-compete clause expires on March 9th, and Meltzer reiterated that stating that fans should expect him anytime soon.

“Jeff Hardy should be in relatively soon.” (H/T EWrestlingNews).

Hardy has been referenced by a number of AEW talents, particularly The Young Bucks and his brother Matt Hardy on the series "Being the Elite," where they have parodied Jeff's exit from WWE by drug testing Matt after his supposed "erratic behavior."

Jeff Hardy is not the only imminent arrival AEW fans are preparing for

Outside of the traditional rumors of Hardy, Gargano and anyone else that has been released from WWE in the last 12 months, one rumor has been confirmed to be true.

The man formerly known to WWE fans as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, who now goes by the name Sw3rve Strickland, is scheduled to arrive in AEW soon.

The Real One  ☄️ @WWEREALONE WON reporting that a deal with Shane Strickland (swerve) for AEW is complete now. I like this signing, I’m excited to see what he does WON reporting that a deal with Shane Strickland (swerve) for AEW is complete now. I like this signing, I’m excited to see what he does 🔥

While nothing is set in stone as of the time of writing, Strickland has apparently agreed a deal with AEW President Tony Khan and should be appearing on TV in the near future.

