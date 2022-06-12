Former WWE Superstar wants to work with Tony Khan and AEW again

Former WWE Superstar Vanessa Borne aka Danielle Kamela has expressed her desire to work with AEW again.

Borne performed under the NXT banner between 2016 and 2020. She did eventually get called up to the main roster but wasn't really utilized and got released in 2021. She has made sporadic appearances on AEW Dark Tapings and wrestled Britt Baker once on Dynamite.

Speaking on the Turnbuckles podcast, Kamela admitted that she wants to work with Tony Khan again:

"[I’ve been in contact with AEW] a little bit but like, you know, they do a lot of stuff. I thought maybe I’ll just go back to Florida for a little bit to potentially have more opportunities to do that which I can always do. Right now, I’m kind of flexible but yeah, I would love to work with Tony [Khan] again. (H/T: Post Wrestling)

The former WWE Superstar described what it was like performing in Tony Khan's company:

"So that was fun to even — even though that was kind of a one-off at the time, to be able to tell that story in my own way, you know what I mean? Through tweets and then even the promo I did was cool."

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers 🏼 🏼



Kamela discloses the training advice she got from AEW star Miro

Vanessa Borne's WWE career didn't pan out the way she expected. There are many who believe she would've been a valuable asset to the company if she hadn't gotten released. After her departure, she expressed gratitude towards the fans for supporting her.

Speaking on the Turnbuckles podcast, Kamela recalled her first training session in WWE and explained that she got some valuable training advice from Miro (then Rusev). Since she was a beginner, the former TNT Champion advised her to not run ropes at such an early stage of training:

"They were going to run the ropes and I was asking Miro, 'Do you think I should do this? I have never done this,' and he was like, 'Probably not right now'." (Read more here)

Danielle Kamela has certainly shown that she has the potential to be a star. She has wrestled engaging matches against the likes of Marina Shafir and Britt Baker. It will be interesting to see whether she gets more opportunities to prove her mettle in AEW.

