Veteran accuses AEW stars of  being "rough" with Sting in his final hurrah

A WCW veteran is displeased with how some AEW stars have seemingly been "rough" with Sting inside the ring ahead of his retirement.

The name in question is Disco Inferno. He has worked for several top companies in the past and often shares his thoughts on AEW's product. Meanwhile, Sting is set to retire from in-ring competition in March 2024 after being one of the biggest stars in the business for decades. Even at 64, The Icon often engages in high-risk spots during matches to entertain his fans.

During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, The Vigilante and Darby Allin challenged Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the World Tag Team Title in a Street Fight. The bout featured several dangerous spots involving the Hall of Famer.

On a recent edition of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno mentioned that some AEW stars had been "stiff" with Sting and weren't taking care of him inside the squared circle:

"This was disturbing to watch. I am not a fan of Sting diving off of the balcony onto (...) bro when I'm watching Sting out there, and this has happened with House of Black and stuff like these guys like in Big Bill and stuff. Bro, they don't really look like they're trying to take care of Sting. They are very snug and stiff with him. There is a spot where Big Bill clotheslines Sting on the floor. They're just very rough with him." [13:09 - 13:47]

Will Sting defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship in his last match?

After The Vigilante and Darby Allin captured the AEW World Tag Team Title from Ricky Starks and Big Bill, they were assaulted by Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

The Young Bucks are rumored to be The Icon's last opponents at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. Therefore, the 64-year-old's final match could be a championship contest, given the current creative direction.

It remains to be seen what's in store for the face-painted duo and their rivals at Revolution 2024.

