Veteran details their belief that Dominik Mysterio is a better heel than top AEW star

Over the past few months, Dominik Mysterio has gone on to establish himself as one of the most hated heels in WWE. A wrestling veteran thinks he is a better villain than a top AEW star.

The star in question is the current AEW World Champion MJF, who is also one of the most hated men in the business and has been since he debuted in All Elite Wrestling back in 2019.

Both men are loathed by many but in their own unique ways. Dominik turned his back on his father, even walking out of Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame speech. Meanwhile, MJF has insulted and belittled every AEW wrestling personality and fan that has ever stepped foot in front of him.

WWE HeelYARD @WWEHeelYARD



#WrestleMania Last Night Dominik Mysterio holding back his tears and trying not to get out of character as his father Rey Mysterio is inducted into the Hall of Fame 🥺 Last Night Dominik Mysterio holding back his tears and trying not to get out of character as his father Rey Mysterio is inducted into the Hall of Fame 🥺#WrestleMania https://t.co/rBh4N8xSpY

This difference in heel heat is why former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Disco Inferno thinks Dominik Mysterio is a better heel than MJF. Here's what he had to say on the Keepin' It 100 podcast:

“Dominik [Mysterio] is getting the type of heat that you want, you know the people don’t like him. He gets heel heat every time he tags into a match, and I don’t know if MJF’s heat is the type of heat you want because he does get a lot of cheap heat. He’s good at it, but it’s like, I don’t know, I prefer the type of heat that Dominik gets to the heat that MJF gets.” [0:50-1:16]

Both men are still in their mid-20s and have many years left ahead of them to cement their legacies as two of the top heels in the business. But who will be the better of the two? Only time will tell!

This week's AEW Dynamite will also be "MJF Day"

Whenever All Elite Wrestling travels to Long Island, New York, it's always a big occasion due to it being the hometown of Maxwell Jacob Friedman. However, this week's edition of Dynamite will be a big one as it also happens to fall on "MJF Day."

What is "MJF Day," you ask? No one knows, but whatever the AEW World Champion has in store for the people of Long Island, he will certainly try and make it more successful than his "Re-Bar Mitzvah."

FITE @FiteTV



With



Relish in the salt of the earth with

LIVE | #FITE | bit.ly/3Wi3iju



*Select Intl mkts | Limited 7-Day Free Trial TOMORROW NIGHT🪩With #AEWDynamite touching down in Long Island, there's no better person to celebrate than Mr. Plainview himself, @The_MJF Relish in the salt of the earth with #MJF LIVE | #AEWPlus *Select Intl mkts | Limited 7-Day Free Trial TOMORROW NIGHT🪩With #AEWDynamite touching down in Long Island, there's no better person to celebrate than Mr. Plainview himself, @The_MJFRelish in the salt of the earth with #MJF LIVE | #AEWPlus | #FITE | bit.ly/3Wi3iju*Select Intl mkts | Limited 7-Day Free Trial https://t.co/prZJfLfJjO

MJF's "Re-Bar Mitzvah" ended with Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry interrupting and demanding that they be next in line for a shot at the AEW World Championship.

The four men exchanged words before ending up in a scuffle that resulted in Friedman landing face first in his birthday cake, which judging by how many layers it had, was very expensive.

What do you think "MJF Day" will be like? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "Keepin' It 100" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes