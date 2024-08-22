Veteran reveals Kenny Omega apologized to 40-year-old star after their match - "That guy could barely walk"

Wrestling veteran Scott D'Amore recently recalled an incident involving Kenny Omega and a 40-year-old star. This comes after Omega was criticized for his performances during his TNA run.

Moose has been one of TNA's most dominant wrestlers in recent years. After joining the promotion following his football career, the star has managed to become a household name in the company and is also a multi-time World Champion.

A couple of years ago, Moose got the opportunity to wrestle The Best Bout Machine. This was during Omega's belt collector phase when he held multiple World Championships in top promotions like TNA, AEW, and AAA all at once. However, despite being at the peak of his career at that point, fans criticized Kenny's TNA run by saying he "mailed in" his performances.

However, Scott D'Amore, who was in charge of TNA at the time, did an interview with Chris Van Vliet where he came to Omega's defense. He recalled how Omega had to get worked on for 90 minutes to have a match against Moose and then apologized to him after their bout.

"I watched Kenny get worked on for 90 minutes to try to build up enough strength to try to wrestle Moose at 1 in the morning in Jacksonville. . . That guy could barely walk. And then that guy sat there apologizing to Moose, giving Moose a great match that few people in the world could give him."

Michael Nakazawa recently provided an update on Kenny Omega's health

Kenny Omega has stepped away from the ring due to diverticulitis. He recently underwent surgery and is currently recovering. While fans are excited for his return, they may have to wait a while longer.

During a recent interview with Love-Spo, Michael Nakazawa mentioned that he is unsure when Omega will return.

"Since there is no power in the abdomen to begin with, there is a concern about whether or not one can perform in such a state. The impact is physically quite strong, so you never know how it will affect your internal organs. So I can't say anything about when he [Kenny Omega] will be able to return to work." [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen when Kenny Omega will be cleared to wrestle and make his much-awaited return to action.

