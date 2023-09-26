Veteran says "a little money" could have been made if he managed WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

A veteran manager admits he would have loved to manage the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, if he was in his prime. The veteran in question is Jim Cornette.

The Ring General is one of the most formidable wrestlers in the world today. As a matter of fact, he has wreaked havoc with his dominant Intercontinental Title reign. He recently surpassed the previous record of Honky Tonk Man to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

Meanwhile, former veteran wrestling manager Jim Cornette was recently asked whether he would have liked to manage The Ring General or the FTR tag team if he was in his prime. Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, here is what the veteran said:

"I could say FTR because I naturally fit better with tag teams. I had more experience. It was a synergistic relationship and it would have been fun but at the same time, I kind of did well with monsters too. Whether it be Yokozuna or Vader or Big Bubba. And I like that kind of thing. Not saying Gunther is a monster like a Vader but a big single wrestler, physically dominating and intimidating that you know can make people scared of."

"That, not only is actually in the WWE but pretty much everywhere was a better spot than a tag team even though the midnight Rock n Roll angle caused us to be used in more main events than most tag teams even in the NWA. The big top spot would have been wrestling Flair or wrestling the WWF Champion or wrestling the area singles guy. So, there would have been probably more money if Gunther and I were together in a particular territory or place. FTR could have been fun I think but we would have made a little money with Gunther" Cornette added. [0:26-1:43]

Gunther is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion

The Ring General has been one of the dominant champions in recent WWE history. As a reward, he is now the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion, surpassing Honky Tonk Man's record. The 35-year-old overcame one of the toughest challenges by Chad Gable in his last defense.

Meanwhile, The Ring General is definitely slated to have a bright future even after the end of his current title reign. Henceforth, it would be interesting to see what the future holds for the dominant champion.

