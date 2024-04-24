Veteran says he was considered by AEW to be a part of Sting's final match (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran recently revealed that he was being talked about in AEW regarding a possible involvement in Sting's final match, although it did not pan out.

The Icon's last match in the squared circle took place at AEW Revolution where he teamed up with Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks. The match was enthralling, with Sting never missing a beat. It ended with Sting and Darby taking the win, with the former retiring undefeated as the AEW Tag Team Champion. David Penzer said that there were plans to have him appear during the bout.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, renowned ring announcer David Penzer stated that he called Tony Schiavone to talk about a potential appearance. The legend added that AEW talked about him possibly doing Sting's last match, but that did not pan out.

"When I left IMPACT, I called Tony Schiavone and I said, listen I know you got more ring announcers than you need. I said but you know, if you ever need anything special like you know the WCW type reference, I am available. And they talked about me, me possibly doing Sting's last match, but because it was a tag team match it just didn't make sense." [28:00 onwards]

It remains to be seen if AEW will ever call upon Penzer for another historic announcement.

