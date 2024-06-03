Veteran says WWE could bring back former AEW star 3 years after his last appearance with Randy Orton

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has revealed that WWE could bring back a former AEW star back to WWE. This star had his last appearance in the company with Randy Orton and left on a sour note.

The star in question is none other than Mark Henry. The World’s Strongest Man left AEW after his contract expired on May 28. Dutch Mantell, who usually has strong opinions, has now said that Henry could go back to his former stomping grounds if they wanted him.

He was speaking on his Story time with Dutch Mantell podcast when he said:

“Well, he has that Olympic experience behind him. The Olympics are coming up, so WWE could possibly find something for him to do this year. Basically, if they want you, they can get you. They can get you something to do.” [1:20:47 - 1:21:03]

Trending

Mark Henry might not be needed in WWE

In the same podcast, Mantell also stressed that Triple H and co. might not sign Mark Henry back simply because they are now owned by a new company, TKO.

The old regime is no longer in place, and with the new guys at the helm, Mantell said that they might not find a spot for the former AEW man.

“The landscape now in WWE is a lot different than when he left because there is another company there, TKO. They could try a spot for him, he may fit in but I don't even know what he would do there. Just doing one interview a show did not mean that much and he was just an accessory. He was just a commentating host for one segment is all I ever saw or he may have done two. I don't know if they could find a spot for him or if they even want him,” he said. [1:19:54 - 1:20:40]

Given that it has only been a few days since his exit from AEW, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Mark Henry. A move back to his old stomping grounds will definitely be of interest to him.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback