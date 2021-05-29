Video: Christian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs engage in Huge Brawl on AEW Dynamite

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage and Team Taz member Powerhouse Hobbs engaged in a brutal brawl backstage.

Both Christian and Hobbs are scheduled to be a part of the upcoming Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday.

Christian Cage and Hobbs tried to rip each other apart during the brawl. While the Team Taz member did have the upper hand in the early moments of this tussle, the former WWE star bounced back and used a steel weapon to gain the upper hand.

The brawl was stopped after referees interjected themselves. But Christian Cage had the last laugh as he hit a Spear on Hobbs before being separated by the officials.

Both these stars have been embroiled in an extremely personal feud ever since Christian Cage turned down the chance to join Team Taz a few weeks ago. Cage also defeated Powerhouse Hobbs on the April 21 episode of AEW Dynamite. This rivalry will surely continue in the Battle Royale this Sunday.

Christian Cage should be very careful on May 30th as Team Taz will be looking to seek revenge from him.

AEW star Christian Cage is the front-runner to win this year's Casino Battle Royale

Captain Charisma

Former WWE superstar Christian made his return to professional wrestling after a gap of almost seven years. A star of his caliber could be the perfect choice to win this year's Casino Battle Royale at Double Or Nothing.

Not long ago, Christian Cage confronted Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite to tease a possible feud between the two. If Captain Charisma outlasts 20 other men this Sunday, we'll get to witness both men collide somewhere down the line.

Considering Kenny Omega's current momentum, it seems unlikely that he will be dropping his AEW World title this Sunday at Double or Nothing

Christian Cage could be the one to dethrone Omega and become the new AEW world champion. The move could potentially change the landscape of AEW.

What are your thoughts on tonight's brawl between Christian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs? Who do you think will win the upcoming Casino Battle Royale this Sunday? Sound off in the comment section.