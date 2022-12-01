[Video] Jon Moxley makes a major botch during brawl with returning former world champion on AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has not been himself since William stabbed him in the back Regal and helped MJF win the world title. During tonight's episode of Dynamite, a brawl broke out between Mox and the returning Hangman Adam Page. Unfortunately, the former made a huge botch as he fell off the stage.

The former WWE Superstar kicked off tonight's episode of Dynamite, claiming that although he was not wearing any gold, he was still the face of the company and the top star in the business. Jon Moxley claimed that no one on the AEW roster is as hard-working and tough as him.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW



Who could possibly tell



Tune in to "There is nobody that could can outwork me, out-hustle me, out-wrestle me out-fight me, out-bleed me or out-sweat me!"Who could possibly tell @JonMoxley any different?Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! "There is nobody that could can outwork me, out-hustle me, out-wrestle me out-fight me, out-bleed me or out-sweat me!"Who could possibly tell @JonMoxley any different?Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/hHG1L7GfkL

As Moxley was done talking, to the surprise of him and the wrestling world, Hangman Adam Page returned. He was last seen on AEW television when he challenged Jon for the world title. The match was halted early as Page suffered a concussion.

Page was not done with Moxley, and as he made his way to the ring, both the wrestlers threw hands against each other. Security quickly rushed in and separated the two.

Adam Page was taken back to the ramp. The three-time AEW World Champion ran to attack him but unfortunately tripped and fell off the ramp.

Check out the segment here:

Despite the huge botch, Jon Moxley recovered and continued to brawl with Hangman. The two continued their fight backstage and, as a result, were forced out of the building.

Who do you think will win in a match between Page and Moxley? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes