Video: MJF unhappy with fan who tried to get him to sign another AEW star's action figure 

AEW star MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman) expressed his disgust to a fan who had an action figure of his nemesis, Wardlow, in an autograph signing.

As of right now, The Salt of the Earth has an ongoing feud with his former Pinnacle stablemate. He recently lost his match on AEW Dynamite against Captain Shawn Dean due to Wardlow's interference.

A video circulating on Twitter shows a fan giving his Mr. Mayhem figure to The Salt of the Earth for an autograph. However, Friedman was in no mood as he slapped the toy away from his table.

Reacting to the tweet, the former Pinnacle leader had the following to say:

"Play stupid games, win stupid prizes."

Check out the video and MJF's reaction below:

MJF attended an event called 'For the Love of Wrestling' 2022, held in Liverpool, United Kingdom. AEW personalities such as Billy Gunn, Sting, Jim Ross, and Anthony Ogogo were also present at the ongoing event.

A recap of the ongoing feud between MJF and Wardlow

Wardlow turned on MJF and The Pinnacle during the Salt of the Earth's Dog Collar match against CM Punk on AEW Revolution. Ever since returning on Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam to cost Mr. Mayhem his TNT Championship, Maxwell has been a thorn in the former's side.

The Salt of the Earth banned Wardlow from appearing in any AEW event. This enraged Mr. Mayhem as he inflicted chaos during the former and Shawn Spears' matches against Shawn Dean, where they both lost.

Maxwell then appointed The Butcher of the Andrade Family Office on April 13 Dynamite to take on his former stablemate. The latter, however, fell victim to Wardlow's Powerbomb Symphony last week on the show.

This week, he paid Jake 'The Snake' Roberts to have Lance Archer neutralize Wardlow. The Murderhawk Monster wanted no part of the payment as he promised to destroy Mr. Mayhem next week on Dynamite.

The Salt of the Earth's hatred of Wardlow is well documented, on and off the ring. However, it will only be a matter of time before they finally settle the score against each other.

