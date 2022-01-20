Video: Sting and Darby Allin gives fans a surprise while being stuck in traffic

In the aftermath of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting and Darby Allin decided to surprise a few AEW fans.

Taking to Twitter, Allin shared a clip of him and The Icon stuck in traffic in Washington, DC. The AEW stars took the opportunity to surprise a few fans who were also traveling from the same show.

In the clip, both he and Sting were seen getting out of their car, as they pulled up to the car ahead of them. The duo took the fans by surprise by starting an "AEW" chant.

Check out the video of Darby Allin and Sting surprising fans in traffic:

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting and Allin competed in an incredibly competitive match against The Acclaimed. The two teams featured in the main event of the evening as Allin and Sting defeated Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

The Acclaimed took out Allin in a brutal manner even before the bell could ring and Sting was left in a 2-on-1 handicap situation. However, The Icon took the fight to the upstart tag team before Allin made his way back into the match.

Sting also pulled off an incredible stage dive, whereas it was the former TNT Champion who picked up the win for his team on the night.

Darby Allin and Sting could soon engage in a feud against Andrade El Idolo

A few weeks ago, Andrade El Idolo interrupted both Darby Allin and Sting, which allowed The Acclaimed to jump on the two men and take them out in the process. Andrade has also claimed that he wants to "buy" Allin away from Sting and asked The Icon to name a price.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Andrade officially aligned himself with The Hardy Family Office. The former WWE star is now the president of the group and will be working alongside Matt Hardy and his stablemates.

It remains to be seen how the feud between Andrade and Allin, with Sting, unfolds in the near future. A singles match between the two men could be in the making.

