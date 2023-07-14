[VIDEO] - Stunning callback featuring Kenny Omega and former WWE Superstar at recent event spotted by fans

AEW star Kenny Omega was in for a rude awakening when a ghost from the past came back to haunt him yet again. Omega came out to confront Don Callis when he was jumped from the back by a returning PAC.

It was then revealed that PAC will be the fifth and final member of The Blackpool Combat Club that will take on the Kenny Omega-led Elite at Blood & Guts. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to remember that this is not the first time that Omega was attacked by PAC with a chair in such a manner.

The first time it happened was in 2019, when Omega and PAC were embroiled in one of the best rivalries in AEW history. On the second episode of Dynamite, PAC jumped Omega in the exact same way he did this week, and that led to the pair having an intense rivalry.

A fan on Twitter posted a short montage of the two incidents, and they seem identical.

"PAC returning to AEW by attacking Omega with a chair to the back of the head, just like he did on the second episode of Dynamite back in 2019."

forever botchamania @Maffewgregg PAC returning to AEW by attacking Omega with a chair to the back of the head, just like he did on the second episode of Dynamite back in 2019

Kota Ibushi to join Kenny Omega and The Elite

As Kenny Omega was being attacked by The Blackpool Combat Club and their newest recruit PAC, Omega told The BCC that they have indeed found a fifth member for their team as well, and it was none other than former New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kota Ibushi.

A video of Ibushi's best bits from NJPW played on the titantron, and after it ended, Matt & Nick Jackson, along with Hangman Adam Page, came to Kenny Omega's aid and cleared the ring. Adam Page then took the microphone and said that come Blood & Guts, they would finish this once and for all.

With Kota Ibushi and PAC on opposite sides, AEW Blood & Guts will be a must-see contest, given all the talent on display.

Poll : 0 votes