Vince McMahon accused of chasing away Triple H's close friend from WWE during his regime this year (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell gave his opinion on Vince McMahon being responsible for Triple H's close friend leaving WWE earlier this year.

William Regal was surprisingly released from WWE earlier this year and showed up in AEW shortly after. The former Intercontinental Champion made his debut at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Regal convinced Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley to bury the hatchet and join forces, thus birthing the Blackpool Combat Club. Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli joined the stable in the weeks that followed.

With Regal now returning to the Stamford-based promotion, Dutch Mantell commented on the news. The former Zebb Colter said the following:

"Now when Vince left, I think Vince was the reason that he probably finished up over there and I think he and Triple H are on pretty good terms and I think somehow if people don't call in or not, but I think Triple H would would love to welcome William. Because he did a great job. A great job and he's in WWE doing that and I think they said yeah, come on back. I also heard that he signed a special contract that said if he wanted to leave, he could. I think he thought all this out before he went over to AEW as most guys should. But, the end result is William Regal is leaving and returning to WWE, and I think he'll be a welcome asset over there." (6:02 - 6:57)

A former WWE star claimed Triple H stole his gimmick

Former ECW star Shane Douglas recently revealed that Triple H once stole his promo word for word. This came on the back of The Game undergoing a character transformation during the Attitude Era.

"I'm finishing up putting a sandwich together and I come around the corner and I hear, 'It's my belt, it's my belt, it's my damn belt,' and I went, 'That's why it [similarities] scratched my brain.' That was my promo almost verbatim, except I used the F-bomb, not damn. Borrowing's one thing, I would be embarrassed to take somebody's promo, especially a fairly famous promo, and word-for-word make it mine."

If recent reports were to be believed, Triple H has signed William Regal back as Vice President. This is a major upgrade on Regal's previous role as an on-screen authority figure on NXT and as a backstage mentor.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes