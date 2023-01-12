Vince McMahon at the helm could jeopardize former SmackDown Tag Team Champions' future WWE return, says veteran 

Jim Cornette has questioned whether FTR's highly touted return to WWE would be possible with Vince McMahon in charge.

FTR rose to prominence as The Revival during their time in NXT. The duo held the brand's Tag Team Championships twice, engaging in classics against the likes of #DIY and American Alpha. Their main roster run was underwhelming despite the fact they held both the RAW and SmackDown tag titles before they left to join AEW.

With Triple H assuming control of WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement, there has been speculation FTR could return to work under their former NXT boss. This is especially the case since it was revealed that their contracts are up in April this year.

However, with Vince McMahon's recent return as Executive Chairman of WWE, Jim Cornette wondered on his 'Experience' podcast if that would be possible.

"Are we hearing FTR's contracts are up in April? Because they certainly had to be high on Triple H's call list. But with Vince now who the f*ck knows. With the return of the incomparable Vince McMahon," - Jim Cornette said. (2:01-2:18)

FTR won the IWGP Heavyweight and ROH World Tag Team Championship titles last year, adding to the AAA World Tag Titles they captured in 2021. They have been progressively losing the belts ahead of their contract expiration, further fueling the fire of speculation.

MJF name-dropped the WWE Hall of Famer during last week's Dynamite

Jim Cornette is a divisive name in the world of professional wrestling for some of his views and the way he has carried them across, as well as several controversies. He has even had Twitter spats with the likes of AEW EVP Kenny Omega.

That is perhaps why MJF decided to namedrop the WWE Hall of Famer during his promo last week, alongside fellow veterans Disco Inferno and Eric Bischoff. It has also been pointed out that he could have been satirizing the perceived anti-AEW sentiment shown by the aforementioned veterans in each of their podcasts.

In any case, the backing of the divisive industry veterans will do little for MJF as he awaits Bryan Danielson at Revolution. He is helped by the fact that Bryan has to wrestle every week between now and then.

