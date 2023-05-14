Vince McMahon namedropped on AEW Rampage

On the latest edition of AEW Rampage, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was namedropped. The wrestler who mentioned his name was none other than 'Platinum' Max Caster.

The opening match of tonight's special Saturday Night edition of Rampage was a six-man tag team match between The Acclaimed and the team of The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian.

As The Acclaimed made their way to the ring, 'Platinum' Max Caster showed up rapping as usual. In an attempt to diss his opponents, Caster took a shot at Butch by comparing his mustache to Vince McMahon's.

"Yo Butch! You are a b***h my man. Got the worst mustache since Vince McMahon," Max Caster said. [00:46 - 00:51]

The bout seemed to be evenly matched. Butch was eager to get his hands on the Platinum Star for his comments. He did manage to get some revenge, but in the end, The Acclaimed picked up the win, thanks to Anthony Bowens. Bowens hit Kip Sabian with the Mic Drop to get the pinfall.

On tonight's episode of Rampage, former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunn Club also made their return to the promotion.

