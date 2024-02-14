Vince McMahon possibly being the GM of AEW will be a repeat of iconic Eric Bischoff moment, legend says (Exclusive)

While it might never happen, Vince McMahon being an authority figure in AEW sounds incredibly fascinating. Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke about the possibility and felt McMahon being unveiled as the General Manager of AEW would be reminiscent of Eric Bischoff's WWE debut.

Vince McMahon is currently batting a lawsuit from former WWE employee Janel Grant, which led to his swift exit from the company and the TKO Group Holdings board. Given the seriousness of the allegations, Vince McMahon is doubtful to return, though he has vowed to clear his name.

Realistically, Tony Khan might not even entertain doing business with Vince McMahon, whose reputation has seemingly taken a massive tumble. However, seeing McMahon walk out on AEW TV in a dream scenario would be shocking.

Bill Apter recalled Eric Bischoff's legendary WWE arrival as RAW's General Manager and said Mr. McMahon's appearance in AEW would be similarly impactful.

The legendary journalist explained:

"Could you see him coming out? Nobody knows about this, just him coming out and that walk out there? It was kind of like when Booker T looked, and they weren't sure who the General Manager was going to be, and they pulled the camera back, and it was Eric Bischoff? Can you imagine them doing the same thing? Renee Paquette is interviewing somebody and all of a sudden, she says we have a new General Manager, and then he walks in, and she says, 'This can't be!'" [From 13:40]

McMahon apparently has little to no chance of ever working with TKO again, leaving him with the option to start a new company or join a rival. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former WWE CEO.

