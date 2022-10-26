Former WWE Superstar Lana (real-life CJ Perry) shared some interesting details about Miro's time with former chairman Vince McMahon.

Before joining AEW, Miro was formerly known as Rusev in WWE. He was a three-time United States Champion and featured in numerous high-profile feuds. However, the height of his fame came with the 'Rusev Day' gimmick in late 2017, which saw him turn face in 2018.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Lana revealed that McMahon saw Miro as a valuable asset even though they had issues with his creative direction.

She then unveiled that while at the peak of Rusev Day, the former WWE Chairman wanted Miro to stay a heel despite the latter wishing to dig deep into his new gimmick.

"I don't know, I think my husband's incredible. I feel Vincev[McMahon] really valued him in that way and saw that. They hit heads a lot of times towards the end on creative differences. Vince really wanted him as a villain and Miro wanted to explore this new world," she said. [40:18 - 40:35]

Despite Rusev Day making him extremely over with the fans, Miro was eventually released on April 15, 2020.

Lana on the sudden end of the Rusev Day gimmick in WWE

During an interview on the In The Kliq podcast, Lana commented on why the "Rusev Day" angle ended too soon.

The Ravishing Russian explained that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon preferred to see Miro as a villain who decimates opponents.

"I think at the end of the day, Vince loves Miro as a villain. So that was really the bottom line of the struggle was he wanted him to be his Bulgarian Brute, 300 pounds, crazy, killing. It was his company, still is, and that was his creative vision, and I think that was always the conflict of it all, really, to come down to the bottom line."

Miro is currently a staple with All Elite Wrestling. The former TNT Champion last made his presence felt at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4 and has been missing in action since.

