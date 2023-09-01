"Vince [McMahon] would've capitalized on it" - WWE veteran on latest AEW incident (Exclusive)

WWE supremo Vince McMahon is one of the most experienced men on the planet in making wrestling decisions. According to one former WWE legend, he would have capitalized on the CM Punk-Jack Perry saga. That is none other than Teddy Long.

CM Punk and Jack Perry were involved in a real-life brawl backstage at AEW All In. According to reports, both men have been suspended pending further investigation.

On Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine, along with Bill Apter and host Mac Davis, Teddy Long said that Vince McMahon would have gone above and beyond if the Punk-Perry incident had occurred in his company.

“Vince would do it [put them together in the ring]. Not only does that draw money, but it draws ratings too. That does a lot of stuff for TV, but it also, if Vince did do that, I will guarantee you, he would have a conversation with both of them before they even went out there, and he would explain what's good and what's not bad. Vince would have capitalized on it. That's money right there. Like I said, we don't know whether they are working or not, but if they are, then I think they are doing a poor job of it," Long said. [10:43 - 11:13]

Vince McMahon is known for making the most outrageous decisions when it comes to booking matches. It seems he would have capitalized on the ongoing AEW saga.

WWE's Vince McMahon doesn’t care about All In success

Vince McMahon has seen a lot of competition over the years and, to his credit, has successfully navigated and come around on the other side, be it WCW, ECW, or TNA/IMPACT.

AEW is one of WWE’s biggest and most legitimate competitions in years, given that they sold out more than 80 thousand tickets for the All In event last week.

However, according to former writer Brian Gewirtz, McMahon doesn’t care how well Tony Khan’s company does. In an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Gewirtz said:

“Honestly, this is gonna sound maybe like a false answer or a cop out. I really don’t think he cares. I really don’t. Now granted, I started at WWE on the creative team in November ’99. So, yes, there was still the Monday Night Wars technically, but there wasn’t much warring going on although Russo and Ferrara had just left WWE and started a month ago, so you really didn’t know what was going to happen.” [H/T WrestlingNews]

If what Brian said is true, it should come as no surprise, given that McMahon is one of the most influential people in wrestling and will have the confidence to see off AEW as well.

