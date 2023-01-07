Vince McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer savagely roasted on AEW by popular star

On tonight's episode of AEW Battle of the Belts 5, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was savagely roasted along with Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett by The Acclaimed's Max Caster.

Vince McMahon is once again the hottest topic on the internet. Earlier today, WWE officially made the announcement that the 77-year-old is back as the Executive Chairman. Rumors have also been swirling that the former CEO could be back to head the day-to-day operations of the company.

Tonight in the fifth edition of Battle of the Belts, The Acclaimed were set to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against the team of Jeff Jarrett, and Jay Lethal in a No Holds Barred match.

Ahead of the match, during their entrance, the faction's Max Caster sang his traditional rap song. During the rap, Caster had a line dissing both Jeff Jarrett and Mr. McMahon. He called Jarrett a "stain on the business" and stated that he was "worse than Vince McMahon."

"You're a stain on this business, man, I mean, Jeff Jarrett's worse than Vince McMahon," Max Caster said. [00:15 - 00:20]

Double J did not take this lightly, and just as The Acclaimed made their way to the ring, the challengers began to attack them. It was a brutal match.

Toward the end of the clash, multiple referees were replaced as chaos ensued. Finally, Sanjoy Dutt looked to help his team by playing the role of the referee, but then out came Aubrey Edwards, who evicted Dutt and officiated the match fairly.

Finally, Anthony Bowens took out Lethal and got the pinfall victory to retain the titles.

