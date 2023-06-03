"Vince needs to fire them again" - Twitter erupts after WWE superstar claims AEW star's exit led to top faction's downfall

Vince McMahon has overseen a number of WWE superstars' releases during his time as the head of the global wrestling juggernaut. Among the released wrestlers were Hit Row's Isiah Swerve Scott, Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante Adonis.

While Isiah Scott found a new home in AEW, where he joined as Swerve Strickland, Triple H brought back the rest of the faction. They returned on the August 12, 2022, episode of SmackDown. It was an unannounced and unexpected return. Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis were accompanied by B-Fab and defeated two local competitors.

Mia Yim was also one of the superstars who was brought back to WWE under Triple H's regime. She was initially released on November 4, 2021, but came back on the November 7, 2022, episode of RAW. She attacked Rhea Ripley upon her return during the OC's feud against the Judgment Day.

Part of Top Dolla's gimmick is to be a rapper, and he releases diss tracks on his rivals and opponents quite regularly. He did the same on Twitter recently when he released a song on Mia Yim, who is now known as Michin in the faction The OC. Michin responded in shrew fashion, which elicited a thumbs-down response from the former Miami Dolphins star.

Michin snapped back by stating that the response from Top Dolla was what the fans do when Hit Row walks out without Swerve Strickland. It was a savage comeback, and fans resonated with that thought.

What have Hit Row been up to since their return to WWE

Hit Row made a victorious return to WWE. A little time later, they began a feud with Maximum Male Models' ma.çé and mån.sôör and emerged victorious in their match on the September 2 edition of SmackDown.

Their best moment came on the December 16 episode of SmackDown when they beat the Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a triple-threat tag team match.

This victory granted them an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos. The title match took place a week later on the December 23 episode of SmackDown, where the members of The Bloodline retained.

Ricochet eliminated Top Dolla during the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble. This led to Hit Row's heel turn when they attacked The One and Only. The faction has been working as heels ever since.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes