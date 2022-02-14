WWE veteran names Kenny Omega's former stablemates as Tag Team of the Year ahead of RK-Bro, New Day, The Usos (Exclusive)

Kenny Omega's stable in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling had two excellent tag teams in The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers. Former WWE writer Vince Russo picked the latter as his Tag Team of the Year for 2021.

The Good Brothers walked through the forbidden door to provide a helping hand to The Elite in AEW. They assisted Omega in retaining the AEW World Championship several times while defending the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship on AEW as well.

Russo, an expert panelist for the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, spoke to Riju Dasgupta and made his pick for the Tag Team of the Year. The options were Lucha Brothers, The Usos, RK-Bro, New Day, and The Good Brothers:

"I'm gonna go with The Good Brothers because I think these guys are very entertaining. I did their show once bro, they had me on this show. I had an absolute blast. These guys are funny, bro. There's a lot of people in the wrestling business where they just take things way too seriously...Not those guys though. Those guys are funny. They're entertaining, the combination of the two really works. I'm going to go with them, bro."

Do you agree with Russo's picks? Cast your votes here!

Vince Russo explains why he chose Kenny Omega's stablemates over RK-Bro

Will Mahoney @HeelWillMahoney



#WWERaw RKBro being entertaining is the final wildcard of surviving the pandemic. RKBro being entertaining is the final wildcard of surviving the pandemic.#WWERaw https://t.co/2krujSnc1Y

RK-Bro is currently one of the most entertaining acts in WWE. However, for Vince Russo, it wasn't enough for them to get his vote:

"See, I know, listen, bro, let's be honest. RKO and Riddle? They are over huge with the kids. The kids love Riddle. I'm sure they are selling all kinds of merchandise and Riddle's over huge with the kids. I like Riddle, I like Orton, what I don't like about this, in putting this tag team together, I don't think they've stayed true to Orton's character. Remember, Orton was RKO and everybody on the street, The Viper. I don't think he'd like anybody. It would've had to been like a year-long storyline to me. It happened too quickly, so that's what I don't like about that."

Kenny Omega has been out for a long time due to injury. He lost all his titles in 2021 and has been nursing injuries he carried during his title reigns. Whenever Omega comes back, it'll be a major boost for AEW programming.

Check out Vince Russo's The Brand for all things professional wrestling, including exclusive shows, reviews, and much more.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes from this article are used, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Abhinav Singh