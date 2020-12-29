Vince Russo pays tribute to Jon Huber FKA Brodie Lee

Brodie Lee passed away earlier this week at the age of 41. The tragedy has shaken the wrestling community and we've seen numerous tributes on social media. WWE paid tribute to Brodie Lee FKA Luke Harper before RAW last night. A number of Superstars also paid tribute to Brodie Lee during RAW. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston also had a touching tribute to Brodie Lee on RAW Talk last night.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will also be a special episode to celebrate the life of Brodie Lee. Every match on the card will have members of The Dark Order take part. The main event will see Brodie Lee Jr's favourite wrestlers - Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy and "10" of The Dark Order - teaming up for one night to face Team Taz.

Vince Russo pays tribute to Brodie Lee

On this week's edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo paid tribute to Brodie Lee:

"I did not know Brodie Lee but everything I read about him and I'm reading about him, it's all about his family. It was all about his wife and his kids and the love of his family and that's a good thing. Obviously, it's a tragedy, 41 years old, two little kids and a wife, and now they're left without a father. When I hear about... even when he had his wrestling career, his family were the priority, his kids were the priority. I am so glad to hear that because leaving us at 41 with two very young kids, he did not have a lot of time with them but it just seemed like he knew where his priorities were. I never met him but from everything I'm reading he seemed like such a great, stand up guy. But we all have to understand that there are no guarantees. You really have to know what's important in your life," said Russo.

This week's episode of Being The Elite was also a tribute to Brodie Lee. We saw a number of Dark Order members paying tribute to Brodie Lee.