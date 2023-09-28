Vince Russo points out one thing AEW does differently than WWE (Exclusive)

A WCW veteran recently pointed out the difference between the heat and boos received by Dominik Mysterio and AEW's Don Callis by accusing WWE of tampering.

The veteran in question is Vince Russo. Since turning his back on Kenny Omega and The Elite, Don Callis has been generating a lot of heat, converting into louder boos every week whenever he is in front of a crowd, regardless of the city. Things were the same on the latest episode of Dynamite.

On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio seemingly gets the loudest boos in WWE. However, former WWE writer Vince Russo pointed out a difference between fan reactions to Dominik and Callis.

Here is what Russo said while speaking during Legion of Dynamite on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge:

"I wanna make one thing perfectly clear: when [Don] Callis was cutting his promo, he was getting as much heat as Dominik [Mysterio] gets. The difference was, and you could see is I'm telling you guys, watch the two shows back to back, they weren't lowering Callis' mic, that's the difference."

Russo further added:

"So even though everybody was booing when Callis was talking, we could hear him, this is what I'm trying to tell you guys: you get s*ckered in for stuff, and you don't understand the trick. Go watch those segments back to back because they were booing loudly while Callis was cutting his promo." [19:53-20:31]

Don Callis' Family generated more heat on AEW Dynamite

Speaking of Don Callis getting booed like Dominik Mysterio, he infuriated the fans even more with his antics on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. He and Konosuke Takeshita traveled to Japan a few days ago to attack their target, Kota Ibushi.

Takeshita attacked Ibushi in his gym. Callis later vowed to defeat him along with Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho in a trios match against Callis' family members Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen how the Callis family story goes further after this Sunday at AEW WrestleDream.

Sound off in the comments whether Dominik gets louder boos or Don Callis does.

