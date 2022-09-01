W. Morrissey makes surprising return to AEW Dynamite; seemingly joins forces with former WWE Superstar

Earlier on Dynamite this week, W. Morrissey (FKA Big Cass) returned to AEW and immediately teased an association with former WWE Superstar Malcolm Bivens (aka Stokely Hathaway).

Morrissey's last appearance on Dynamite was on May 4 when AEW star MJF handpicked him to face Wardlow. The former lost to Mr. Mayhem via pinfall after being hit by a massive powerbomb.

In an impromptu segment this week, The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi, and JD Drake) were protesting in the ring. They were complaining about their lack of TV time in AEW.

As the "rally" was about to end, Morrissey surprisingly emerged from the tunnel with a fiery look in his eyes. The big man stepped onto the ropes and quickly dispatched all the members of The Wingmen.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW #TheWingmen take to the ring to petition for more TV time, but their protest seems to have been interrupted by W. Morrissey here on #AEWDynamite ! We are LIVE on TBS! #TheWingmen take to the ring to petition for more TV time, but their protest seems to have been interrupted by W. Morrissey here on #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/swrxI5peHS

After he laid waste to the group, Stokely Hathaway followed suit to offer his business card to Morrissey.

The former WWE manager has been handing out his cards for several weeks to wrestlers such as Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn).

Morrissey immediately took Hathaway's card, and they quickly left the ring, seemingly joining forces. Tony Schiavone attempted to take an interview, but the latter got physical with him.

After what transpired, it will be interesting to see what's next for Morrissey after apparently accepting the former WWE Superstar's offer.

What was your reaction after seeing Morrissey back in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

Pro wrestling veteran says a current star reminds him of Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy