Wardlow battles former WWE star in a steel cage match on AEW Dynamite, major Double or Nothing match confirmed

Wardlow defeated Shawn Spears on AEW Dynamite, earning his match against MJF at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The clash came with a litany of stipulations set out by MJF during his contract signing with The War Dog. The first was that Wardlow would have to receive ten lashes from The Salt of the Earth, which the former successfully passed last week.

The second stipulation saw Wardlow and Shawn Spears meet in a steel cage on the latest edition of Dynamite. Plus, MJF assigned himself as the special guest referee.

From the off, MJF and Spears made use of their numbers advantage to put a beating on the former bodyguard. Despite offense from both competitors and a C-4 from Spears, Wardlow endured, only for The Chairman to opt for his weapon of choice. After taking too long to revel in his glory, Spears drove the chair into MJF by mistake and provided a window of opportunity for Mr. Mayhem.

A Powerbomb Symphony was unleashed on Spears, and replacement referee Bryce Remsburg completed the three count to give Wardlow the win. He will now have the opportunity to face MJF at AEW Double or Nothing, where a win guarantees his freedom from the former Pinnacle leader's contract.

Wardlow and MJF's relationship crumbled at AEW Revolution

For so long, The Salt of the Earth and Mr. Mayhem had been a dominant duo, as the henchman perpetuated the Long Islander's success.

However, despite helping him win three Dynamite Diamond Rings, Wardlow remained ill-treated, neglected, and often outright abused by MJF. Leading into AEW Revolution, The War Dog's soaring popularity, combined with the tension between the two men, spelled the inevitable end of their partnership.

At Revolution, Wardlow became the Face of the Revolution in the namesake ladder match, earning a TNT Title shot. MJF later faced his arch-rival CM Punk in a Dog Collar match. The end of the match saw Wardlow come down to the ring, and assist his former leader, as he had done so often before.

Instead, The War Dog placed MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring on the apron, allowing Punk to use the ring to score the victory. MJF has since sought vengeance, costing Wardlow the TNT Title and pitting him against giant opponents.

AEW Double or Nothing should tell the next and potentially final chapter in the MJF-Wardlow tale. Fans will have to tune in on May 29 to see who gets the better of each other in this heated rivalry.

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha