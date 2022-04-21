Wardlow wrestles on AEW Dynamite again, beats Andrade's faction member

After a long absence, Wardlow appeared in an AEW Dynamite ring this week. He proceeded to make a statement by beating The Butcher in a singles match.

Mr. Mayhem's last Dynamite in-ring match was on March 16 at St. Patrick's Day Slam, where he lost against Scorpio Sky in a TNT Championship bout. Since then, he has been interfering in MJF and Shawn Spears' matches, despite being 'banned.'

On a backstage segment last week, MJF paid The Butcher to compete against his former bodyguard. The big man sent a message to Mr. Mayhem on Rampage by squashing Barrett Brown.

During the match on Dynamite, the two giants exchanged chops and hard punches. Mr. Mayhem gained control by hitting the clothesline several times on The Butcher.

The Andrade Family Office member retaliated by targeting Mr. Mayhem's spine and biting his forehead. The Butcher then executed a powerbomb for a near-fall.

In the end, Mr. Mayhem went for his patented Powerbomb Symphony. He hit four straight powerbombs against The Butcher for an emphatic victory.

You can check the full results of Dynamite here.

Wardlow has another challenge ahead of him

Just like last week, MJF and Shawn Spears had another backstage segment. The Salt of the Earth claimed that he was a 'snake' and that he would stop his former bodyguard with one bite.

MJF then proceeded to pay a fellow 'snake,' Jake Roberts. The Hall of Famer then stated that money matters above everything else.

Lance Archer suddenly emerged and emphatically said he didn't need money or anything. The Murderhawk Monster said that he just wanted to fight Mr. Mayhem and that no one would get in his way.

Wardlow and Archer will be an interesting match as the two behemoths fight it out. However, it remains to be seen if the bout will take place on Dynamite or Rampage.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Angana Roy