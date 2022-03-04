"Truly been surreal" – AEW star Wardlow breaks character to praise former WWE Champion

AEW star Wardlow recently revealed what it was like to step into the ring with former WWE Champion CM Punk. In the lead-up to Punk's first showdown with MJF, the former WWE star crossed with Mr. Mayhem.

The match between Punk and Wardlow had fans on the edge of their seats. The Pinnacle member was in control for most of the contest before Punk scored a surprise pinfall win out of nowhere.

While speaking on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Mr. Mayhem claimed that working with CM Punk truly felt like a surreal moment and not something the AEW star ever thought would've been possible:

“Working with CM Punk has truly been surreal. I’ve said it before, you get in the business with your list of people you would love to work with, and CM Punk just didn’t exist on that list because that wasn’t ever an option. That was done and over, no possibility of that happening. So, for it to be real, man, just to work with CM Punk, something you never thought you’d be able to do. So, it is very, very cool.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc).

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell isn't sure if Wardlow is ready to break out on his own in AEW

Over the past few months, AEW has teased Wardlow's splitting from his Pinnacle stablemate, MJF. There seems to be a lot of tension between the two, and fans are now in anticipation of Mr. Mayhem finally snapping and betraying MJF.

However, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell isn't sure if the AEW sensation is ready to break out on his own. In a recent edition of Smack Talk, Mantell stated the following:

"I think he's a good looking strong guy, but I'm not sure if he's ready enough to go on his own. I mean, he can go out there for a squash match, and I think the guy he squashed (Nick Comoroto), I liked him more than I like Wardlow." (1:14:25 - 1:14:44)

You can check out the full episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk below:

MJF will be in action at AEW Revolution 2022 against CM Punk. The two men will face in a Dog Collar Match, whereas MJF's bodyguard will compete in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

