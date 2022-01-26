"Let's give this guy a shot" - Cody Rhodes wanted 34-year-old in AEW after multiple recommendations

AEW Executive Vice-President Cody Rhodes has been the gateway to All Elite Wrestling for many wrestlers.

At one point, Rhodes was heavily involved in bringing in new talent to the Elite promotion, and one such talent was Wardlow. Fans see Wardlow dominate the ring today, but before becoming All Elite, the 34-year-old wrestler struggled to break into the sport.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Wardlow detailed how the American Nightmare wanted him signed after many recommendations.

"It’s one of those ‘perfect storms’. Three or four different people had mentioned my name to Cody [Rhodes] all within three weeks’ time. It started with Britt Baker, because she and I came up together in IWC in Pittsburgh. Then Glacier did a seminar in IWC and watched me work. He ended up watching my match and called Cody the next day. It was like this perfect storm, he kept hearing my name from so many people that he went ‘Okay, let’s give this guy a shot,'" Wardlow said.

Wardlow's journey to AEW might have been, as he stated, a "perfect storm" but he still has a long way to go. The War Dog has been teasing turning on MJF in recent weeks, but at this stage nothing has been made official.

Wardlow's career in AEW is seemingly looking up

In many ways, Wardlow's career is reminiscent of 6-time WWE Champion Batista. The Animal was also in his 30s when WWE signed him and both wrestlers have similar in-ring styles.

Batista's betrayal of Triple H is a momentous event that established him as a major star. Like Batista, Wardlow will also likely turn on his faction leader after winning the leader's coveted championship.

AEW has booked Wardlow as an impressive star lately, and if they keep running with that he could very well be the next TNT Champion. Just like that, history could repeat itself with the War Dog betraying MJF instead of handing him the title.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A popular wrestling star picked Dr. Britt Baker over Charlotte Flair in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

Edited by Prem Deshpande