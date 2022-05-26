"We didn't plan it that way" – Wardlow comments on apparent similarity between his recent AEW run and a WWE storyline

Rising AEW star Wardlow cleared the air regarding the resemblance between his storyline with MJF and Batista & Triple H.

For the last couple of weeks, Mr. Mayhem has been embroiled in a feud with MJF. The rivalry started when he slyly betrayed his employer during CM Punk's [Maxwell] match. It led to a series of confrontations while the Wardog attempted to gain his freedom from a contract binding him to MJF.

The storyline bears a striking resemblance to Batista's feud with Triple H in WWE. In 2005, The Animal also turned on his employer during a RAW segment, which resulted in a similar narrative.

In an interview with Shak Wrestling, Wardlow commented on how the similarity was unplanned:

“We kind of mirrored it in a way, it was very different but also the same. The crazy thing is this wasn’t my idea, I didn’t have any say-so in this. This just organically happened, my career just seems to be mimicking a little bit of Batista’s. And yes, the whole uh...you can compare The Pinnacle to Evolution and can compare myself and Max to Triple H and Batista, it’s really unfolded very similar to how that did and it’s a really special thing because we didn’t plan it that way.” (from 5:20 to 6:00)

Mr. Mayhem's physique and style also resemble Batista's in several ways. What remains to be seen is whether he'll rise to the same level of greatness in the future.

Wardlow is set to have a match against MJF at Double or Nothing

All of the stipulations set by Maxwell Jacob Friedman have been met as of now, meaning nothing is stopping Wardlow from facing him at Double or Nothing.

The Salt of the Earth promised Mr. Mayhem freedom from his contract if he could take ten lashes and beat Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage Match. This week on Dynamite, the Wardog beat Spears despite MJF acting as a highly biased referee.

Given how hard Mr. Mayhem has worked to get to this point, there's no doubt he'll give it his all at the upcoming pay-per-view. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who wins at Double or Nothing this Sunday.

